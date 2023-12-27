Rocky Point businesses struggling as we enter week four of Lukeville Port of Entry closure

PUERTO PEÑASCO, MX (3TV/CBS 5) -We are going on week four of the Lukeville Port of Entry closure at the border, which is the main checkpoint on the road to Rocky Point.

It’s been almost a month and still no word when it could reopen. Business owners in that popular tourist destination say they don’t know how much longer they can hold on without tourists from Arizona. They describe it as a ghost town during a time that would normally be pretty popular for people to cross to see family or go shopping.

But business owners say they feel uneasy not knowing when Lukeville could reopen and when they could see business back to normal again. “My wife and I own a small rental company and we had 90% of our holiday rentals cancel on us,” Scott Poturalski, who owns a rental company in Rocky Point, said.

“My massage business has had a total of 67 massages canceled,” Ruben Cordova, who owns a business in Rocky Point, said. “I have a total of 16 condos, usually full, and 20 houses I administrate for people, and they’re all empty,” said another business owner in Rocky Point, Aron Brown.

Business owners in Rocky Point are feeling direct impacts as we head into the fourth week of the Lukeville shutdown, as customs officers focus on processing migrants. In Arizona, both Tucson and Yuma sections combined saw a 46% increase in crossings this November from last November, the highest number since March 2004.

Senior US officials are expected to meet with Meixco’s president in Mexico City on Wednesday to discuss possible solutions. On Dec. 15, Gov. Katie Hobbs deployed the National Guard to Arizona border communities to help local law enforcement and DPS. Her office says they’ll be there as long as it is necessary. “If it continues at this rate, it will be a significant impact to this town,” Poturalski said.

In the meantime, business owners in Rocky Point say they’re trying to hang on and hoping the Lukeville crossing opens soon. “Restaurants, bars, and tourist spots. Many of them have either skinnied their hours down or closed completely, and many have had to lay off employees because of it,” Poturalski said.

“I look out my window, you usually see 20 to 50 people walking enjoying a sunny day like today, but there is zero. There has not been a single person past my house this morning,” Brown said.

Gov. Hobbs previously mentioned the Biden administration has failed to respond to her request for reimbursement for border security spending. Her office tells us as of Tuesday, they still have not heard from the administration.

