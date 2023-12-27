Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter
The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem...
Driver ‘unresponsive’ after fiery 4-car crash on I-17 north of Phoenix

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos shows logos of X, formerly known as Twitter, top left;...
Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds
Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble...
Hubble Space Telescope captures images of spokes on Saturn's rings
YCSO says the driver took a turn too fast and the car rolled.
15-year-old girl in Phoenix ICU after rollover crash south of Prescott
A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.
Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings