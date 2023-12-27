Your Life
Rare 1927 stuffed dog to be auctioned off in Glendale

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A rare yet odd-looking stuffed animal is set to earn thousands of dollars when it hits the auction market this weekend in the West Valley. A 1927 Steiff Begging Bonzo Dog is up for sale at EJ’s Auction & Appraisal’s annual New Year online auction.

A Phoenix resident discovered it at a Michigan flea market nearly 40 years ago. The stuffed animal represents Bonzo, a cartoon character brought to life by British artist George Studdy in the early 1920s and carries a rich history spanning decades. With only 115 ever produced, it’s no surprise that it carries a hefty price tag — previous ones have sold between $25,000 and $45,000!

“They come up for sale now and again, not very often,” said Neil Redmond, senior appraiser at EJ’s. “This is not something you’re going to buy and let your dog play with or give it to a child. This is going to be a specialty piece; it really is rare.”

Interested bidders can check out the dog, among other collectibles, from Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturday, Dec. 30, before 10 a.m. at EJ’s Glendale auction house. The auction is located at 5880 W. Bell Road.

Other items at the auction include 5-foot porcelain temple vases, a life-size Native American warrior on horseback bronze, an Andy Warhol signed limited edition serigraph, a gold Rolex watch and tons of other collectibles. The biggest item in the auction is a life-size World War I German Fokker replica airplane. For more information, visit www.ejsauction.com or call (623) 878-2003. To see the entire catalog of items for sale, click here.

