Powerball jackpot grows to $700M before Wednesday night’s drawing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot just got bigger this morning after going from $685 million to $700 million. Powerball says this makes tonight’s jackpot the ninth largest in the game’s history. The lottery says the rise is due to stronger than expected ticket sales.

This will be the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach $700 million this year, and so far, there have been five jackpot winners in 2023:

Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million won in Washington state

March 4, 2023 - $162.6 million won in Virginia

April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million won in Ohio

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion won in California

Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion also won in California

Between the Powerball and Mega Millions, there have been four billion-dollar jackpots:

Jan. 13, 2023 - $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot (ME)

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot (CA)

Aug. 8, 2023 - $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot (FL)

Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot (CA)

There were four major Powerball wins in Arizona during Christmas weekend. Three $50,000 winners and one extra lucky $1 million winner. The overall odds of winning a non-jackpot prize is 1 in 29.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. So, play responsibly. The more plays you buy won’t give you significantly better odds.

