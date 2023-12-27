Your Life
Phoenix family coping with tragedy during holidays, two brothers killed just days apart

A week before Christmas, 40-year-old Brandon Smith was shot and killed near a car wash off in Phoenix.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Their Christmas tree still sparkles with lights and decorations, but the joy of the holiday has been ripped away from a Phoenix family dealing with not one but two tragedies.

“My kids, my daughter, my sons, they can’t believe it,” said Mary Ochoa, who lost two grandsons. “We’re all grieving.”

A week before Christmas, 40-year-old Brandon Smith was shot and killed near a car wash off 40th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix. Three days later, his younger brother Mikey Ochoa was killed when a driver ran him over while he was crossing the street near Southern Avenue and 48th Street. “Very heartbreaking,” said Valencia Sloan. “We just can’t believe it. Our oldest brother, then next thing you know, our youngest brother, one thing after another.”

Arizona’s Family sat down with family members Wednesday. They said Christmas will never be the same. They remember Smith as a big-hearted, kind, loving man who was always happy and could always make you laugh. Twenty-six-year-old Mikey Ochoa was outgoing, silly and goofy, someone who would do anything for his friends and family. “My heart was just broken inside,” said Mary Ochoa. “I just cried and cried for 2 days.”

What’s made the family’s loss even more difficult is the fact they’re having to scramble to put together two funerals. “We’re doing the best we can to come up with all the expenses and raise money,” said Sloan.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. “I’d say there’s a lot of sadness,” said Sloan. Everyone is grieving in their own way during the holidays.” So far, no arrests have been made in either tragedy.

A week before Christmas, 40-year-old Brandon Smith was shot and killed near a car wash off in Phoenix.
