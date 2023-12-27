Your Life
Major traffic delays along EB I-10 in Phoenix after semi-truck rollover leaks oil, fuel

Aerial video from the scene shows multiple crews working to upright the semi.
,Aerial video from the scene shows multiple crews working to upright the semi.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drivers headed east on Interstate 10 through central Phoenix should plan for some extra travel time early Wednesday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials tell Arizona’s Family that a semi-truck rolled over onto the highway around 3:45 a.m. near 48th Street. When they arrived, they found a tanker-truck that had started leaking its 1,000 gallons of fuel and oil that it was carrying. Crews from Phoenix Fire, Tempe Fire and DPS HazMat responded to the scene to assist with the clean-up but officials warned that to remove the vehicle, the entire freeway might have to close for up-to 30 minutes.

At least two lanes in addition to the HOV lanes were blocked as troopers conducted the investigation and worked to clear up the scene. Traffic cameras in the area showed a growing backup through the downtown area as the morning rush hours approaches. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

