Human remains identified 47 years after being found near Lake Mohave

The Mohave County Sheriff Department have identified remains found 47 years ago as Luis Alonso...
The Mohave County Sheriff Department have identified remains found 47 years ago as Luis Alonso Paredes, whose autopsy suggest he was shot in the back of the head before being buried in a shallow grave near Lake Mohave at the Arizona/Nevada border.(Mohave County Sheriff Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (AP) — The remains of a man have been identified 47 years after they were found by hikers in a shallow grave near a lake on the border of Arizona and Nevada.

The man was Luis Alonso Paredes, who was from El Salvador but may have been living or working in the Las Vegas area at the time of his death, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. The remains were discovered on Nov. 23, 1976, in a desert area in northwestern Arizona, just east of Lake Mohave.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy at the time revealed that the victim was likely in his early to mid-30s and had been shot in the head at close range. But despite authorities collecting fingerprints during the autopsy, the case soon went cold and the victim remained nameless for close to five decades.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release that it revived its investigation in October by comparing the fingerprints to all available fingerprint records, leading to the identification. But authorities say they haven’t been able to locate any relatives of Paredes, who may have been employed by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy in the San Francisco area about a decade before his death.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to contact them with any information about the case or information that could help them locate Paredes’ relatives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

