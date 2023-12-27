Your Life
How and why a 3,750-acre manufacturing plant could be built in Winslow

Plans are in the works to build a 3,750-acre manufacturing plant in Winslow but not everyone thinks it's a good idea.
By Mason Carroll
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a million dollars to a project that would create a trade corridor stretching across several states along Interstate 40.

One part of this is a large Tradeport in Winslow focused on manufacturing, transportation, and more. The open space south of Winslow doesn’t hold much besides the airport and a very small neighborhood, but the 3,750-acre manufacturing plant, larger than downtown and the main residential areas, could soon be built here.

It’s part of the federally supported trade network along I-40 starting in Barstow, California, and ending in Wilmington, North Carolina. It will manufacture wood products and renewable energy, among other things, and it will also serve as a transportation hub for cross-country cargo.

The company building it, Scottsdale-based Atlas Global Development, said it’ll create 60,000 jobs in Arizona and New Mexico, as well as much-needed affordable housing in Winslow.

However, people like Ann Schmidt are not as thrilled. “They want to develop acres and acres of warehouses,” Schmidt said. “We were told initially that they want to triple the size of Winslow, totally change Winslow.”

Schmid said while these are much-needed jobs, they’re concerned it’ll also bring some unwanted things. “There’s going to be an increase in truck traffic, train traffic, and air traffic as well here,” Schmidt said. “All of those are going to have impacts of our quality of life.”

One of their main concerns is water, as a water survey has not yet been conducted. “If we don’t have water, we don’t have Winslow and that is the bottom line,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt wants to see some development for her town, just not at this scale. “I can see why that would seem attractive here but can we do it on a more moderate scale,” she said.

Atlas Global Development representatives said they understand the community’s concerns and will be doing more community outreach in January to answer questions.

A similar trade port is also in the works in Kingman. There are still a lot of steps that need to happen before construction, like planning and surveying, so it will take years before this project is complete.

