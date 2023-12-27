How to avoid scammers who prey on charity givers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The holidays are a time we’re called to give back to others and it’s important to be safe and smart as you give to make sure your goodwill and donations don’t end up with a scammer.

There are some important reminders to check off before donating to a nonprofit or charity. GoFundMe is one of the largest crowdfunding platforms in the world. While most of the money actually gets to the people in need, some of it can end up in the wrong hands.

The organization says the most charitable giving happens between Thanksgiving through the end of the year. But it’s also the time when scammers are on the prowl, looking to take advantage of your generosity. Angelique McNaughton with GoFundMe says it’s important to make sure you’re donating to causes that you’re are legitimate. “When you are looking at a fundraiser to donate, look at the title. Is there a clear tile? Is there a clear image? Is there a detailed description of how funds will be used? Look at the organizer. Does that person have a direct connection to the person, the business or charity they are raising funds for? Are they being transparent about how those funds will be used?” she said.

If you see something suspicious, GoFundMe says you can report the fundraiser so they can verify the legitimacy.

