Here’s how to navigate holiday returns, refunds and exchanges

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Now that you’ve opened the presents, what can you do with the gift that isn’t quite right?

Not all holiday gifts are winners, so don’t feel bad if the gift you give isn’t perfect. In fact, 40% of people say they’ll be returning at least one present this holiday season.

But keep in mind that handling a return will be different from store to store. “Every retailer has their own policy, but many extend the window through the end of January, effectively giving recipients a month to return or exchange once they’ve gotten their gift,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

For instance, Walmart is allowing most items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 to be returned until Jan. 31. Over at Target, you’ll have through Jan. 24 to return electronics and entertainment items. At Best Buy, make sure your returns are processed by Jan. 13. Holiday gifts purchased from Amazon will need to be returned by Jan. 31.

“If you’re not sure you’ll keep a gift, don’t remove tags or rip the box! You might incur a restocking fee, which could be up to 15% of what you paid, if the packaging isn’t intact – that’s especially common for electronics,” Gordon said.

And for items purchased online, some stores allow you to make your return in person at their physical store, so you can avoid shipping and restocking fees. And don’t lose that gift receipt. Of course, if you don’t have one, you can still ask for a refund or even store credit.

