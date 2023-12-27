Friends mourn loss of beloved mother, daughter after Christmas Eve murder in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a bond that went beyond just mother and daughter. Molly Cash, 47, and Cindy Domini, 83, shared a love of sports and would often be spotted at a Phoenix bar, hanging out watching the Suns and Cardinals.

Sadly, Molly and her mom were murdered on Christmas Eve when police say Molly’s boyfriend, David De Nitto, shot and killed them, then turned the gun on himself following a holiday party at his home off of Bethany Home Road and 2nd Avenue in Phoenix.

Phil Tibi is an associate broker with North&Co., a Phoenix-based real estate brokerage. He has known Cash for more than a decade, as she became a key member of their real estate team, the Phil Tibi Group. Tibi says she was like a mother figure to younger agents who learned from her hard work, compassion and loyalty.

“She was strong minded, very opinionated, tells it like it is,” Tibi said. “The mouth of a sailor at times, but genuinely cared about people. She would stand up for what she believed in, and if somebody rubbed one of her friends the wrong way, she would let them know.”

Cash was a graduate of Xavier High School in Phoenix, where she made life-long friends. Her loss and the death of her mother have hit the community hard, with friends and loved ones struggling to come to grips with what happened. They say the world just lost two very beautiful people.

“Molly was always the one where you immediately felt like family,” said Patrick McCreery, whose wife went to high school with Molly. “When you met her, she treated you like family. Loyal, caring, and loving would be words I’d use to describe her. The ripple effect of this loss will be felt for generations to come. Molly had that much of an impact on people she knew and cared about and loved.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Molly and her mother. Tap/click here for details.

