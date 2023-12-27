Family looking for hit-and-run driver who sent 89-year-old man to hospital in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley family spent Christmas Day without 89-year-old Juan Rosas Fuentes after he was hit by a car while walking home last Thursday night.

Rita O’Brien, Fuente’s daughter, said he was only feet away from his house when it happened. She said he had gone to pick up juice at a grocery store across the street from his house near Williams Field Road and Gilbert Road. “His juice made it back, but he didn’t,” said O’Brien. “He got sideswiped by a car and spun him. He cut his wrist, cut his hand, broke his ankle, and he’s pretty banged up.”

She said Fuentes needed surgery to rebuild his ankle and had a slight concussion. “He didn’t remember my mother at the time,” she said.

His wife, Belda, said she didn’t see when Juan Fuentes was hit but was told by first responders what happened. “My God. I was really scared,” said Belda Fuentes.

Belda and Juan Fuentes have been married for 65 years. This is the first time they’ve been apart for Christmas. “I’m really kind of nervous,” said Belda.

O’Brien said her dad was being transferred to a nursing rehabilitation facility in Mesa Tuesday night. She said it’s far, but they will take Belda to visit him every day.

Although Juan Fuentes is expected to fully recover, O’Brien said he isn’t expected to return home until the end of January or the beginning of February. She said he’s healing slower than most people would because he has been fighting cancer for more than 10 years. “That’s why he takes such good care of himself, because of theleukemia. He wants to make sure he does everything that the doctor tells him to do to stay stable,” she said.

She said it’s why he walked at least 2 miles a day and took pride in being mobile. It’s what the driver took from him and didn’t stop to help. “And that’s just it. We don’t know who the driver is,” she said. “Maybe they didn’t realize they hit somebody. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Either way, O’Brien just wants the driver to come forward. For now, she and her family are just grateful Juan Fuentes is expected to be OK. “We’re here, and thank God he’s alive. He’s gonna get better. He’s a very strong man,” said Belda.

Gilbert police, who is the investigating agency even though the crash happened in Chandler, are looking into the hit-and-run. If anyone knows information that can help track down the driver, they’re asked to call the police.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.