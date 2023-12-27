Doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ as more people get sick in Phoenix, the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Doctors are seeing an increase in a triple threat of illnesses as hospitals across the Valley are treating more cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the CDC, in the last four weeks, hospitalizations across all age groups have increased by nearly 200% for these respiratory diseases.

“This is obviously our busy season every year, which is the winter season when we see a lot of the respiratory viruses leading to hospitalization, and that’s exactly what’s going on now, " said Wassim Ballan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Phoenix.

Parents like Caitlyn Murphy have had first-hand experience with this spike in illness. On Dec. 7, her 7-month-old daughter was admitted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with RSV.

“It is very serious, and it can escalate very fast,” said Murphy, whose daughter spent nearly a week in the PICU on high-flow oxygen. “It was a very scary situation, especially because you don’t know what they know about this respiratory disease.”

While her daughter has made a recovery, Murphy wants to remind all parents that this sickness can be dangerous for young kids. “Melani has been sick multiple times, but by far this has been the worst sickness she has gone through,” Murphy added.

On top of higher exposure during holiday gatherings, the CDC reports fewer people are also getting vaccinated. The latest numbers as of Nov. 18 show 7.4 million fewer flu vaccinations compared with the 2022-2023 influenza season.

Dr. Ballan urges people to wash their hands, stay home if sick and get vaccinated. “We encourage everyone to get those vaccines,” he said. “Those vaccines are very effective in preventing complicated infections leading to hospitalization.”

