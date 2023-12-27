Consumer Reports explains how to get rid of unwanted workout equipment

CONSUMER REPORTS -- For over 20 years, fitness coach David Poland has helped people achieve their exercise goals. “Having the consistency and discipline every day to be able to reach those long-term goals by having short-term victories is how you are going to get there,” he explained.

But what if you have a machine at home that you don’t want anymore? Don’t break a sweat about getting rid of it. “If the equipment is in good shape, you can sell it online to someone locally. Or you can donate the equipment to someone who might use it,” said Poland.

Check with pre-owned sports stores, like Play It Again Sports, or organizations such as Habitat for Humanity ReStores, The Salvation Army, schools, and community centers to see if they accept used exercise equipment. You can also sell your item online on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. “If the manufacturer doesn’t have a recycling program, contact your city or municipality to see if there’s a recycling program for exercise equipment. If not, some cities offer bulk trash pickup. You may need to contact a junk removal company that will pick it up for a fee,” said Catherine Roberts with Consumer Reports.

Because workout equipment is an investment, Consumer Reports puts treadmills, ellipticals and rowing machines through rigorous tests so you can buy the right one for you or your family. Consumer Reports recommends the Peloton Tread Treadmill, which ranks the best if you want a subscription. The Sole E95S Elliptical earned top scores, and the Hydrow Rower was also a favorite.

Poland says at the end of the day, workouts should be fun. “Whether you’re working out at home or in a gym, find something that’s going to work out long term. Something you enjoy doing on a regular basis,” he said.

Before buying, look at the warranty and service options offered. Consumer Reports says many treadmills have years of coverage on parts and lifetime warranties for the frame and motor.

