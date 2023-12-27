Chilly start but warm-up on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures this morning in the Valley and state are some of the coldest seen since last winter in Arizona. Look for lows to bottom out in the mid 30s to mid 40s around town this morning before warming to the mid 60s today under mostly sunny skies.

A gradual warm-up is expected for the rest of this week as a ridge of high pressure slides east from California towards Arizona. This will push temperatures to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon and to the low 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Late this weekend and into early next week, a storm system is expected to move through our region, mostly staying north of Arizona. This will bring a slight cool down to the mid 60s Sunday, with a slight chance of Valley rain Monday night. At this point, New Year’s Eve looks to be dry in the Valley.

