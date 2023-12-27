Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Chilly start but warm-up on the way to Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 12/27/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures this morning in the Valley and state are some of the coldest seen since last winter in Arizona. Look for lows to bottom out in the mid 30s to mid 40s around town this morning before warming to the mid 60s today under mostly sunny skies.

A gradual warm-up is expected for the rest of this week as a ridge of high pressure slides east from California towards Arizona. This will push temperatures to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon and to the low 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Late this weekend and into early next week, a storm system is expected to move through our region, mostly staying north of Arizona. This will bring a slight cool down to the mid 60s Sunday, with a slight chance of Valley rain Monday night. At this point, New Year’s Eve looks to be dry in the Valley.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter
The collision happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Anthem...
Driver ‘unresponsive’ after fiery 4-car crash on I-17 north of Phoenix

Latest News

.
Warm up on the way to Arizona
Temperatures in the Valley will be a little chilly but temperatures will get up to about...
Dry, cool conditions expected for Arizona on Wednesday
A slight warm-up is on the way.
No burn for Tuesday night in Phoenix as temperatures stay around normal
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Tuesday, 12/26/23
Expect a brief warmup into the 70s this week in Phoenix