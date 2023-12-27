Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is engaged to longtime model girlfriend Abby Champion

FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his...
FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his girlfriend Abby Champion at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:42 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, and his longtime girlfriend, model Abby Champion just got engaged.

They announced the news on social media Tuesday.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose mom is Maria Shriver, is a model and actor.

He and Champion have teamed up at times for campaigns and photoshoots, such as a Calvin Klein jeans campaign a few years ago.

The couple was first romantically linked in September 2015 and became social media official in February 2016.

Schwarzenegger is the second of his four siblings to get married. His older sister, Katherine, is married to actor Chris Pratt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

Latest News

Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week
For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.
Animal shelter clears its kennels for the first time in nearly 50 years