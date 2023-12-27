Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Animal shelter clears its kennels for the first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.(Adams County SPCA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:54 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.

The Adams County SPCA said in a post on Facebook that the kennels were almost filled two weeks ago but were all adopted out before Christmas.

“This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!” the post reads. “To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement!”

According to the post, the animal shelter adopted 598 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

With their kennels unoccupied, the shelter plans to pull animals from other shelters in the area in an effort to relieve some of their stress.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

Latest News

Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car
A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Missing pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car in San Antonio
Brayden thanked Kenerly for returning the bike he received for Christmas from his...
Officers track down 11-year-old’s bike stolen on Christmas after gifting a new one
A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says