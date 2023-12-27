Your Life
15-year-old girl in Phoenix ICU after rollover crash south of Prescott

YCSO says the driver took a turn too fast and the car rolled.
YCSO says the driver took a turn too fast and the car rolled.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A rollover crash on Tuesday in Yavapai County has put a teen girl in a Phoenix hospital because she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 26 on Copper Basin Road south of Prescott. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, five teens, ages 15 to 17, were in a car where the driver may have been speeding and went too fast for a turn. The driver hit an embankment, and the car rolled onto the driver’s side, YCSO said.

Four teens weren’t hurt, but a 15-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries when she was thrown from the backseat into the windshield, deputies said. She was the only one not wearing a seatbelt. The girl was flown to a hospital in Phoenix, where she is in critical condition in the ICU.

Deputies don’t believe impairment is a factor. No names have been released. An investigation is underway.

