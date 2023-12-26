UPS in Phoenix is ready to ship back your Christmas gift returns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — ‘Tis the season for gifts and now, returns. The day after Christmas is notoriously busy when it comes to folks returning gifts that, maybe, they don’t want or were the wrong size. The National Retail Federation anticipates a record-breaking year for returns, with expectations of a 3% to 4% increase compared to last year.

UPS Operations Manager Tyler Herr, in one of the shipping company’s customer care facilities in Phoenix, said there are about 2.5 million packages arriving at the facility and that they’re ready to fulfill those returns. Herr said you can go to any of the UPS customer facilities, UPS stores and UPS affiliates to ship back your gifts. The company recently bought Happy Returns, a software and reverse logistics company, from PayPal for $455 million, which “created 12,000 more additional places where customers can go back and return,” he said.

Herr also said that there are over five facilities that are fully staffed with drivers, with over 130 drivers at his facility alone.

