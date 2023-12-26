Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Quiet Christmas for weather in Arizona as a warm-up is on the horizon

Temperatures should stay around normal for Arizona with no major storms ahead.
By Holly Bock
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Merry Christmas, everyone! We have had perfect weather across the state.

With a few areas of dense fog this morning that has cleared throughout the late morning hours and conditions have been calm. Cold temperatures are expected overnight Monday, in the mid to lower 40s for Phoenix, which means some outlying areas across the valley could see overnight lows in the 30s.

In regard to high temperatures heading into this week, for Phoenix, expect temps to be near normal the next couple of days, which is 65 degrees for this time of the year. Our next weather maker will be high pressure building over the region and this will warm temperatures up by the end of the week into the weekend, and leave the state dry with no chances for rain.

This ridge will bring daytime high temperatures to the lower 70s Friday and Saturday, and upper 60s heading into the weekend. For now, dry conditions are expected throughout the week, but we are going to keep our eye out for a trough that will develop out west by next weekend.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter
A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel

Latest News

Temperatures should stay around normal for Arizona with no major storms ahead.
Ordinary weather week ahead for Arizona
Christmas Day Forecast 2023
Christmas Day Forecast 2023
The clouds are on their way out.
Rain clears out ahead of Christmas for Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/24/23
Mostly clear skies this week in Phoenix metro