Quiet Christmas for weather in Arizona as a warm-up is on the horizon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Merry Christmas, everyone! We have had perfect weather across the state.

With a few areas of dense fog this morning that has cleared throughout the late morning hours and conditions have been calm. Cold temperatures are expected overnight Monday, in the mid to lower 40s for Phoenix, which means some outlying areas across the valley could see overnight lows in the 30s.

In regard to high temperatures heading into this week, for Phoenix, expect temps to be near normal the next couple of days, which is 65 degrees for this time of the year. Our next weather maker will be high pressure building over the region and this will warm temperatures up by the end of the week into the weekend, and leave the state dry with no chances for rain.

This ridge will bring daytime high temperatures to the lower 70s Friday and Saturday, and upper 60s heading into the weekend. For now, dry conditions are expected throughout the week, but we are going to keep our eye out for a trough that will develop out west by next weekend.

