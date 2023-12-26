Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

No burn night for Tuesday night in Phoenix as temperatures stay around normal

Chilly morning ahead
A slight warm-up is on the way.
A slight warm-up is on the way.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a hazy morning on the Tuesday after Christmas. Maricopa County has declared a “no burn” day to help prevent more air pollution as cold air settles near the surface of the Valley again on Tuesday night.

Cold air layer traps in smoke from wood fires close to the surface.
Cold air layer traps in smoke from wood fires close to the surface.(AZ Family)
Cold air layer during the winter season tends to trap smoke close to the surface.
Cold air layer during the winter season tends to trap smoke close to the surface.(AZ Family)

Our morning low was 45 degrees, just one degree higher than the average for late December. Mostly sunny skies with highs across the Valley are expected with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s with clear skies and light winds on Tuesday night. Look for near-freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning in the outlying areas of the Valley. There are no freeze or frost advisories posted at this point, as lows should stay above the 32-degree mark. Look for lows in the mid-30s in the rural areas to low to mid-40s in the urban sections of the Valley. Casa Grande, Arizona City and other rural locations in northwest Pinal County will get close to the freeze mark in the early morning hours.

Dry and mild conditions will persist across South-Central Arizona with highs slightly warmer each day as we push towards the weekend. High pressure will yield daytime highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, with lows 70s by Friday and Saturday. A slight cooling trend could start Sunday into Tuesday of next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Tuesday 12/26/23
No-burn day in Maricopa County; Mild weather for the last week of 2023
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Tuesday 12/26/23
No burn day in Maricopa County with high in mid-60s around Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Tuesday 12/26/23
No-burn day in Maricopa County as smoke pollution rises
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 5 a.m. Tuesday 12/26/23
Some fog in Gila Bend, Casa Grande; Mostly sunny for the rest of Arizona
Temperatures should stay around normal for Arizona with no major storms ahead.
Ordinary weather week ahead for Arizona