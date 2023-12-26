No burn night for Tuesday night in Phoenix as temperatures stay around normal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a hazy morning on the Tuesday after Christmas. Maricopa County has declared a “no burn” day to help prevent more air pollution as cold air settles near the surface of the Valley again on Tuesday night.

Cold air layer traps in smoke from wood fires close to the surface. (AZ Family)

Cold air layer during the winter season tends to trap smoke close to the surface. (AZ Family)

Our morning low was 45 degrees, just one degree higher than the average for late December. Mostly sunny skies with highs across the Valley are expected with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s with clear skies and light winds on Tuesday night. Look for near-freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning in the outlying areas of the Valley. There are no freeze or frost advisories posted at this point, as lows should stay above the 32-degree mark. Look for lows in the mid-30s in the rural areas to low to mid-40s in the urban sections of the Valley. Casa Grande, Arizona City and other rural locations in northwest Pinal County will get close to the freeze mark in the early morning hours.

Dry and mild conditions will persist across South-Central Arizona with highs slightly warmer each day as we push towards the weekend. High pressure will yield daytime highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, with lows 70s by Friday and Saturday. A slight cooling trend could start Sunday into Tuesday of next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.