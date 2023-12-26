New Jersy family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for 7-year-old daughter

GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a memorable and life-changing for one family in New Jersey after receiving a wheelchair-accessible van. With the help of a local car dealership and the non-profit Wigs and Wishes, the Eells family now has a vehicle that is more accessible for their 7-year-old daughter, who has cerebral palsy. The condition affects all four of her limbs but mainly her legs, so she tends to have a hard time walking.

“It is so life changing,” said mother Mary Ann Eells. “She can use her walker and walk up the ramp. If she’s not feeling up to walk, we can push her in. The wheelchair has straps so we can just strap her right on in. It’s independence. It’s life changing.”

The family says their daughter has an upcoming surgery this Friday, and this new vehicle will allow them to take her to and from the hospital.

