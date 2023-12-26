Your Life
New Jersy family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for 7-year-old daughter

A New Jersey family got a surprise Christmas gift with the generosity of a local car dealership and a non-profit.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a memorable and life-changing for one family in New Jersey after receiving a wheelchair-accessible van. With the help of a local car dealership and the non-profit Wigs and Wishes, the Eells family now has a vehicle that is more accessible for their 7-year-old daughter, who has cerebral palsy. The condition affects all four of her limbs but mainly her legs, so she tends to have a hard time walking.

“It is so life changing,” said mother Mary Ann Eells. “She can use her walker and walk up the ramp. If she’s not feeling up to walk, we can push her in. The wheelchair has straps so we can just strap her right on in. It’s independence. It’s life changing.”

The family says their daughter has an upcoming surgery this Friday, and this new vehicle will allow them to take her to and from the hospital.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So, if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

