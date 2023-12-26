Mild weather for the last week of 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 64 degrees today. Dense fog is being reported again this morning southwest of the Valley in northwestern portions of Pinal County with reduced visibility.

Temperatures stay slightly below average for this time of year in Arizona for the first half of the week but will warm up for the second half. Highs climb from the mid-60s to the low 70s by Friday and Saturday in the Valley. Morning lows come up from the 30s and low 40s to the upper 40s by the end of the week.

New Year’s Eve looks dry and quiet in the Valley, with temperatures in the low 50s at midnight. New Year’s Day looks to be cloudy and quiet, with highs in the upper 60s.

No rain is expected for the next week. We’re watching for the possibility of a storm right around the start of the new year.

