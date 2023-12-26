Maricopa County declares ‘No Burn Day’ as smoke pollution rises

Your Life
A "No Burn Day" has been declared for Maricopa County on Tuesday, Dec. 26. File image.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has declared Tuesday, Dec. 26, a “No Burn Day” due to high levels of smoke pollution. The county declares a “No Burn Day” when the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality forecasts poor air quality.

The following mandatory restrictions are in effect:

  • Wood burning in residential fireplaces, chimeneas, outdoor fire pits, and similar outdoor fires (including hotels and restaurants and individuals/businesses that have permits for open burning) is prohibited in Maricopa County.
  • Employees and contractors of government entities are prohibited from operating leaf blowers. Residents are encouraged to avoid using leaf blowers during pollution advisories.
  • Off-road vehicle use should be avoided.

While most outdoor fires aren’t permitted, gas and electric stoves and devices are allowed on No Burn Days. Officials say that the most benefit comes from residents switching from wood burning to alternatives.

Two programs are offered to help affected homeowners, including the Maricopa County Fireplace Retrofit and the Propane Fire Pit, to reduce the cost of retrofitting a wood-burning fireplace.

Current Air Quality conditions around the Phoenix metro area.

(Data widgets courtesy: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)

