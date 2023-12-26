Your Life
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms

FILE - Bryan Tanaka, left, and Mariah Carey arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Carey and Tanaka have split after 7 years together, Tanaka has confirmed. In a statement shared with the Associated Press and published to Tanaka's Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, Carey's backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner detailed their breakup.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after 7 years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement shared with The Associated Press and published to Tanaka’s Instagram, Carey’s backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner detailed their breakup.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters,” he continued.

Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer first confirmed their relationship to the AP in 2017.

“I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said at the time, smiling. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. ... Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Rumors of their split began popping up online last month, when fans noticed Tanaka did not join Carey on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

Carey has not released a public statement about the breakup.

A representative for Carey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

