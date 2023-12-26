Man found shot in car on Christmas in Laveen; no arrests made

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the shooter who left a man seriously hurt in his car in Laveen on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to 35th Avenue and Baseline Road just before 4 p.m. That’s where they found the victim shot in a car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

