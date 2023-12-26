Man found shot in car on Christmas in Laveen; no arrests made
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the shooter who left a man seriously hurt in his car in Laveen on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called out to 35th Avenue and Baseline Road just before 4 p.m. That’s where they found the victim shot in a car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.