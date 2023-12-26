Your Life
Kwanzaa holiday observance begins

Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Tuesday marks the first day of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa.

The name comes from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits.”

The holiday was created in 1966 as a non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots that celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, collective responsibility, self-determination, faith and purpose.

A candle is lit each night on the kinara, in a way like the menorah in Hanukkah.

The kinara holds seven candles — one black, three green and three red. They represent the people, the struggle and the future, as well as the seven principles.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

