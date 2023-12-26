Here’s where in the Phoenix area to recycle your Christmas tree

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The gifts have been opened and the stockings are now empty. The magic of Christmas has come to an end and now it’s time to think about taking down the decorations. One of the first things to get rid of is the Christmas tree. It’s likely a little dry and maybe a fire hazard. Thankfully, cities around the Valley of the Sun are taking Christmas trees and recycling them.

Most of the recycling spots will only accept live trees and sometimes wreaths, so nothing plastic. Also, make sure all the decorations have been taken off and the tree stand has been removed. If you drop it off at a city location, you must live in that city. Dates to drop off vary per area and recycling location.

Phoenix -Drop Off Locations (between Dec. 26 & Jan. 7)

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park - 19th Ave. and Utopia Rd.

Paradise Valley Park - 40th St. south of Union Hills Dr.

Sereno Park - 56th St. and Sweetwater Ave.

Cactus Park - 38th Ave. and Cactus Rd.

Mountain View Park - Seventh Ave. south of Peoria Ave.

North Gateway Transfer Station - 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park - 59th Ave. and Osborn Rd.

Washington Park - 23rd Ave. and Maryland Ave.

Madison Park - 16th St. and Glenrosa Ave.

Los Olivos Park - 28th St. and Devonshire Ave.

Desert West Park - 67th Ave. and Encanto Blvd.

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park - Seventh St. and Alta Vista Rd.

Mountain Vista Park - 50th St. just north of Ray Rd.

Desert Foothills Park - Desert Foothills and Chandler Blvd.

Cesar Chavez Park - 35th Ave. and Baseline Rd.

27th Avenue Transfer Station - 3060 S. 27th Ave.

People living in Phoenix can also bring their Christmas trees to Sunbelt Rentals locations between Dec. 26 & Jan. 5 (closed on Saturdays, Sundays and New Year’s Day). The two locations are at 40th Street and Indian School Road and 32nd Street and Greenway Road. Trees are accepted at no charge, but only one tree per household. Anyone with questions can call Phoenix customer service at 602-262-6251 or email solid.waste@phoenix.gov for more information.

Mesa-Drop Off Locations (between Dec. 26 & Jan. 16)

Fitch Park: 651 N. Center St.

East Mesa Service Center: 6935 E. Decatur St.

Superstition Springs Police/Fire Substation: 2430 S. Ellsworth Road

Mountain View Park: 845 N. Lindsay Road

Dobson Ranch Park: 2363 S. Dobson Road

The city says there are additional tree disposal options for people living in Mesa, including a donation for planting at Mesa parks, curbside bulk pick-up and green waste barrel service. For more information, please visit mesarecycles.org.

Tempe

People living in Tempe can drop off Christmas trees for composting between Dec. 26 and Jan. 30 at 1001 N. Rio Road, with access at the intersection of Hardy Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. The other dropoff location is at the transfer station at Sky Harbor. City officials also recommend placing the trees in the green organics pile during the scheduled week for bulk trash. For more information on recycling, click/tap here.

Gilbert-Drop Off Locations (Dec. 26-Jan. 14 between 5:30 a.m. & 10 p.m.)

Trees can also be dropped off at the Sunbelt Rentals location on Baseline Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7 (closed on Sundays). For more information, click/tap here.

Scottsdale-Drop Off Locations (Dec. 30-Jan. 15)

Cactus Park: 7202 E. Cactus Road (Cactus Rd and Scottsdale Rd - southwest corner of the parking lot.)

Eldorado Park: 2301 N. Miller Road (77th Street and McDowell Road - in the parking lot east of the soccer fields.)

Scottsdale Ranch Park: 10400 E. Via Linda (104th Street and Via Linda - in the parking lot west of the basketball courts.)

Thompson Peak Park: 20199 N. 78th Pl. (Thompson Peak Parkway and Hayden Road - in the northeast parking lot.)

Residents can also place Christmas trees in their green waste pile, separate from the bulk trash, for collection in the scheduled brush/bulk service week. For more information, click/tap here.

Glendale-Drop Off Locations (Dec. 30-Jan. 7)

Acoma Park: 53rd Ave. & Acoma Rd.

Fire Station No. 156: 67th Ave. & Deer Valley Rd.

Heroes Regional Park Library: 83rd Ave. & Bethany Home Rd.

Foothills Park: 57th Ave. & Union Hills

Sahuaro Ranch Park: Southeast corner of 63rd Ave. & Mountain View Rd.

O’Neil Park: 64th Ave. & Missouri Ave.

Rose Lane Park: 51st. Ave & Martlette Ave.

For more information, call 623-930-2660 or click/tap here.

Chandler-Drop Off Locations (Dec. 26-Jan. 12)

Arrowhead Park: 1475 W. Erie St.

Chuparosa Park: 2400 S. Dobson Rd.

Desert Breeze Park: 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. East

Folley Park: 601 E. Frye Rd.

Nozomi Park: 250 S. Kyrene Rd.

Pima Park: 625 N. McQueen Rd.

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center: 955 E. Queen Creek Rd. (Bring picture ID & current City of Chandler utility bill)

Shawnee Park: 1400 W. Mesquite St.

Snedigar Sportsplex: Alma School Rd. Entrance

Tumbleweed Park: 745 E. Germann Rd.

Veterans Oasis Park - 4050 E. Chandler Heights Rd.

The city is also offering curbside collection for residents between Dec. 26 and Jan. 12. Residents are asked to place the tree at the edge of the driveway (not in the street) before 6 a.m. on your scheduled recycling collection day. A separate collection truck will collect trees. For more information, click/tap here.

Queen Creek

Town residents can drop off their trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the dropff area north of the Town of Queen Creek’s Field Operations Facility. Please use Ryan Road, as there will be no access from 220th Street. Only Christmas trees will be accepted, no wreaths. People can also schedule a bulk pick-up for their tree at no additional cost by visiting QueenCreekAZ.gov/BulkTrash. For more information, click/tap here.

Surprise-Drop Off Locations (Dec. 27-Jan. 17)

Bi-Centennial Park, 16705 N. Nash St. (south end of the parking lot)

Surprise Recreation Campus / Youth Baseball Complex, 15795 N. Parkview Pl. (across from Valley Vista High School)

Dick McComb Softball Park, 17894 W. Westpark Blvd. (parking lot on the corner of 180th Avenue & Westpark Boulevard)

Asante Community Park, 16763 W. Vereda Solana Dr. (parking lot at the north end of the park)

There’s a limit of two trees per household. The city is also offering holiday cardboard recycling Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-6 at the Public Works North Yard between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, click/tap here.

Peoria-Drop Off Locations (Dec. 26-Jan. 3)

Peoria Sports Complex – 16101 N 83rd Ave. (Entrance off Paradise Lane)

Walmart – 7975 W Peoria Ave.

Walmart – 21655 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy.

Sunrise Mountain Library – 21109 N 98th Ave. (West side of the parking lot)

Home Depot – 25650 N Lake Pleasant Rd.

Home Depot – 9201 W Peoria Ave.

Lowe’s – 8497 W Thunderbird Rd.

For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/solidwaste.

El Mirage

Two options. Curbside pickup and the Christmas tree must be placed curbside by 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4. The second option is dropping it off between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5 at the northwest corner of the Public Works facility.

Litchfield Park

Residents can drop off their trees between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8 on the east side of Litchfield Park City Hall. There will be signs on where to go. Anyone with questions can contact Public Works at (623) 935-1066 or email them at publicworks@litchfieldpark.gov.

Buckeye-Drop Off Locations (Jan. 7-Jan. 14)

Residents can also drop the tree off at the Southwest Regional Landfill off of state Route 85. For more information, click/tap here.

Tolleson

Residents can drop off their single tree at the Field Operations Department from Jan. 2 to Jan. 19, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For questions, call the City of Tolleson Field Operations Department at 623-936-7141.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.