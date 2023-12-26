Here’s a look at the top baby names for Arizona in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s nearly the end of the year, and a lot of babies have been born in Arizona. So which name was the most popular?

Well, not much has changed because, for the fourth year in a row, Olivia and Liam have topped the baby names for girls and boys, respectively, in 2023. Liama has been No. 1 for the last 10 years. Health officials say the Top 10 names have been mostly unchanged for the past few years.

Girls Boys 1. Olivia Liam 2. Isabella Mateo 3. Emma Noah 4. Mia Oliver 5. Camila Santiago 6. Sophia Elijah 7. Amelia Sebastian 8. Charlotte Ezra 9. Evelyn Levi 10. Luna Benjamin

Arizona isn’t alone in having Olivia, Emma, Liam and Noah in the Top 10. The Arizona Department of Health Services said those four names have been consistently the most-chosen names for newborns across the country.

There have also been a lot of new top names during the past decade. The top girls’ names in Arizona in 2013 were Sophia, Isabella, Emma, Mia and Olivia, while for the boys, it was Liam, Noah, Jacob, Alexander and Daniel.

Now 30 years ago is a different story. Many names that were popular then don’t even make the Top 100. The three most popular names for girls in 1993 were Jessica, Ashley and Samantha. Only Samantha appears in the Top 100, coming in at No. 96. For the boys, Michael, Christopher and Daniel had the top three spots in 1993, and now only Christopher and Daniel make the Top 100. For more information, head to ADHS’ website.

