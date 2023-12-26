Your Life
Family calls for justice after son was critically injured in Phoenix car crash

Lake Robertson has undergone surgery, and his mom said he is expected to have more.
Lake Robertson has undergone surgery, and his mom said he is expected to have more.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family of five was involved in a serious car crash in west Phoenix on Christmas Day and is asking for help.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police said 31-year-old Kenneth Lane was driving his pickup truck north on 35th Avenue when he didn’t stop for the red light at McDowell Road and rear-ended a car and then hit a truck. Ten-year-old Lake Robertson was in the car at the time of the crash, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including several facial fractures. “It was terrifying. Like, I have never been more scared in my life,” said the mom, Breeann Robertson.

According to court documents, Lane reportedly told officers that he sped up to beat a yellow light and collided with a car in the intersection. Witnesses also told officers the light was red when the crash happened. “My son was in there. Like, he could of not made it. There’s no excuse for anything like that,” Robertson said.

After being taken into custody, documents say Lane made comments to police that he was a government test subject and that he wanted to kill himself. Officers say Lane had bloodshot, watery eyes and that he was not able to keep his balance during a field sobriety test. Investigators took a blood sample and are awaiting results. Lane was booked into jail on aggravated assault and endangerment charges and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

So far, Lake has already undergone surgery, and his mom said he is expected to have more. Robertson has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs. If you would like to donate, click/tap here.

