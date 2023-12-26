Your Life
Chase starting in New Mexico ends with shooting involving law enforcement in Winslow

A semi-truck driver is in the hospital after a chase ended with a law enforcement-involved shooting in Winslow on Tuesday.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A semi-truck driver was hospitalized in northern Arizona after a chase that ended with a shooting involving law enforcement on Tuesday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the chase started in New Mexico on Interstate 40. It’s unclear if the truck was stolen. DPS and staff from other northeastern Arizona law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit. It all came to an end when law enforcement was involved in a shooting on the I-40 exit ramp for Little Colorado River on the east side of Winslow. The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No officers, deputies or troopers were hurt, but DPS didn’t say which agency was involved in the shooting. The westbound exit ramp is closed, but traffic on I-40 is moving smoothly. No word yet on why the driver was being chased or what led up to the gunshots. An investigation is underway.

This is the 18th shooting involving law enforcement outside of the Valley and the 65th in Arizona in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

