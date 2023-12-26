Your Life
Cardinals release CB Marco Wilson in the midst of a disappointing third season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) walks on the field before an NFL football game...
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released cornerback Marco Wilson, a third-year player who began the season as a starter but lost his job after a rough adjustment to the team’s new defense.

Wilson was a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida and played in 43 games, including 37 starts. The Cardinals announced he had been released on Monday.

Wilson had some good moments last year in his second NFL season, but regressed this fall under a first-year coaching staff that includes head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. Wilson routinely gave up big plays over the first 11 games before he was relegated to special teams.

He played zero defensive snaps over the past four weeks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

