Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning

Damage resulting from an overnight fire at a home Beyonce used to live in as a child is shown on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Houston. Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston's Riverside Terrace neighborhood caught fire early Christmas morning shortly after 2 a.m. The star's family bought the house in 1982 and lived there until Beyoncé was around 5 years old. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:20 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Beyoncé's childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning, though the family living there escaped safely.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday and the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the newspaper.

Beyoncé Knowles’ family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982 and Beyoncé lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.

The home in the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood was built in 1946.

A messages sent to Beyoncé's publicist was not immediately returned late Monday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

