Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Apple seeks a way in court to keep 2 of its best watches on shelves during bitter patent dispute

Apple suspended sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch amid a patent...
Apple suspended sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch amid a patent dispute.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Apple filed an emergency motion seeking court permission to begin selling two of its most popular watches again until a final decision on its broader appeal in a bitter patent dispute is decided.

The company cut off sales right before the Christmas holiday, and in a motion filed Tuesday, Apple said it would suffer “irreparable harm” if previous court orders remain for the two weeks that it said the U.S. International Trade Commission will take to respond to its appeal.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives estimates Apple’s holiday-season sales would be reduced by between $300 million and $400 million.

On Oct. 26, the ITC determined that Apple infringed on two patents owned by Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories, both U.S. companies. After a 60-day review, the ITC’s decision became final Tuesday, but the company had already pulled the watches from store shelves and removed them from its online sales lineup.

On Tuesday, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai let the ITC decision stand.

“After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC’s determination,” the office of the U.S. Trade representative said, meaning that the ITC decision officially went into effect Tuesday.

The Cupertino, California, tech giant stopped online sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 internet-connected watch Thursday in the U.S. after ITC rejected Apple’s bid to get around a late October order blocking the company from using some of technology underlying the blood oxygen measurement feature on the watches.

Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with blood oxygen measurement aren’t affected by the ITC order.

Apple contends that the ITC’s decision is based on multiple factual errors and that Masimo does not sell a competing product in the U.S. in “meaningful quantities” and would not suffer harm if the order is stayed.

Shares of Apple Inc. are down slightly on a day when the tech sector is one of the strongest in Tuesday trading.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence surrounded the home throughout the night and into the early morning...
3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel
Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

Latest News

It happened at 35th Avenue and McDowell.
Driver arrested after Christmas Day crash left child with serious injuries in west Phoenix
A crashed podcast was among the viral hits of 2023.
Year in review: Biggest viral moments
UPS Customer Center Phoenix
Phoenix UPS manager says the company is ready to fulfill your returns
Most of the recycling spots will only accept live trees and wreaths, so nothing plastic.
Here’s where to recycle your Christmas tree in Phoenix, other parts of the Valley