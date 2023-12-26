Anthem man saves lives on Christmas through organ donation following tragic death

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Anthony and Melanie Gonzales are trying to cope with the loss of their best friend this Christmas Day.

They said Jamison Davis was a husband, father of six and a gentle giant. “When you get to know him, he’s just, he’s a big teddy bear. And he’s a big kid at heart in a big man’s body,” they both said.

He always wanted to help and was there when his friends needed him. We’re told Davis was an Army veteran who took pride in his accomplishments during his service. “He took that hero mentality from the service side, and he brought it to his family too,” said Anthony Gonzales.

Last Wednesday, Davis was involved in a fiery four-vehicle crash on the I-17 north of Phoenix around 3 p.m. Melanie Gonzales said he was heading to the post office to mail out a couple of Pokemon cards he had sold. “He didn’t even make it. He wasn’t even five minutes away from his house,” said Melanie.

DPS said a driver was found “unresponsive’” Melanie said it was Davis, who was rushed to a hospital as a John Doe. She said his wife became worried a couple of hours later when he didn’t come back home. “She had called me at 8 o’clock and said something was wrong,” said Melanie.

After tracking his vehicle’s GPS to a tow yard and making several calls to hospitals, they found him. Melanie said his wife identified him by a tattoo on his arm.

However, he needed brain surgery to reduce bleeding and swelling, but doctors later pronounced him brain dead. According to close friends, his family signed a DNR and decided to donate his organs. On Christmas Eve, the hospital, family and loved ones held a donor walk for him.

So far, three lives have been saved through his donations. His liver and kidney went to two people in Arizona. His heart continues to beat inside a person in Utah.

Melanie said the heart was the most important organ for Davis’ wife. “She needed to know that he was still present, and that he was alive in somebody else,” said Melanie. “Not only was he a hero when he was alive, he’s a hero after too,” Anthony added.

Anthony and Melanie say Davis’ wife is staying strong for their children and are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from the Anthem community. We’re told anonymous donors have paid for next month’s mortgage and started a meal train with people signed up to help for the next two weeks. Friends have started a fundraiser for the family. If you would like to donate, click/tap here.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Anthony and Melanie ask that drivers be extra careful out on the road.

