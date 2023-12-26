ADOT plans to start 2 new projects on Loop 101 as work continues on I-10, I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the new year as it plans for two new freeway-widening projects to start while a few others will continue.

ADOT said on Tuesday that 2024 will see the start of two Loop 101 widening projects. The first will begin on Jan. 5 on the Pima Freeway between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road. Crews will add an additional lane in both directions for the 4.5-mile stretch. Workers will also convert the Loop 101 interchange at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard into a diamond configuration. The work is expected to be completed in about two years. For more information, click/tap here.

The second Loop 101 project is expected to start in the fall of 2024, and it’ll be on the Agua Fria Freeway side between Interstate 17 and 75th Avenue in the northwest Valley. Each direction will receive an additional lane, and crews will also add an interchange and cross-street improvements at 75th Avenue. For more information, click/tap here.

ADOT will also be continuing in the new year its largest freeway reconstruction in the department’s history with the I-10 Broadway Curve project. It started in fall 2021 and the agency hopes to have it completed near the end of 2024. Crews will complete elevated ramps that will provide direct connections between Interstate 10 and State Route 143 and finish lanes in areas between Baseline Road and 40th Street. For more information, click/tap here.

The I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point north of Phoenix will continue in 2024 but won’t be completed until 2025 at the earliest. Crews started the 23-mile project in the fall of last year. Workers are adding third lanes in each direction between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City, as well as a unique eight-mile flex lanes system north of Black Canyon City. For more information, click/tap here.

ADOT crews will also be reconstructing outdated I-10 bridges across the Gila River southeast of Riggs Road starting in the spring. It’ll take two years to complete. The I-17 will be resurfaced between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 beginning in the spring and should take seven months to complete, ADOT said.

ADOT says the projects are part of the Regional Transportation Plan for Maricopa County and were partially funded through Proposition 400, a sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

