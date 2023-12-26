Your Life
1 dead, man detained after shooting in Phoenix

A man died after he was shot in a house in north Phoenix early Tuesday morning, the day after...
A man died after he was shot in a house in north Phoenix early Tuesday morning, the day after Christmas.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died early Tuesday morning after a shooting in Phoenix. Police were called around 4:15 a.m. to a house near Northern and 39th avenues, where they found the man. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics tried to save him but soon declared him dead at the scene. Police say they detained a man at the home but haven’t said if he is a suspect.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway. More information is expected to be released later in the day.

