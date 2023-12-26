1 dead, man detained after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died early Tuesday morning after a shooting in Phoenix. Police were called around 4:15 a.m. to a house near Northern and 39th avenues, where they found the man. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics tried to save him but soon declared him dead at the scene. Police say they detained a man at the home but haven’t said if he is a suspect.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway. More information is expected to be released later in the day.

