Woman, child seriously hurt in crash in Phoenix

It happened at 35th Avenue and McDowell.
It happened at 35th Avenue and McDowell.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman and a child were seriously hurt in a crash in Phoenix on Monday.

It happened at 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Phoenix firefighters say two cars were involved but it’s unclear what led up to the crash. A woman in her 30s and a child were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No names have been released. An investigation is underway.

