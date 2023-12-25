Woman, child seriously hurt in crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman and a child were seriously hurt in a crash in Phoenix on Monday.

It happened at 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Phoenix firefighters say two cars were involved but it’s unclear what led up to the crash. A woman in her 30s and a child were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No names have been released. An investigation is underway.

