Santa Claus answers questions from Arizona children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, millions of children send cards and e-mails, telling Santa what they want for Christmas.

They also include a number of questions about Santa himself.

How long have you lived in the North Pole?

What is your favorite cookie?

How long does it take to deliver presents?

Arizona’s Family recently asked Santa to answer some questions from children who live in the Phoenix-metro area.

These are the questions that were asked.

Do you ever bring presents for dogs and cats?

Max

8-years old

Phoenix

How did you meet Mrs. Claus?

Sophia

12-years old

Peoria

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

Jackson

6-years old

Mesa

What do you do after Christmas?

Do you go on vacation?

Wren

7 years old

Tempe

Have you ever delivered the wrong presents?

Priya

9-years old

Scottsdale

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.