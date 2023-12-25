Santa Claus answers questions from Arizona children

Santa Claus joins Arizona's Family from the North Pole and answers some of the most asked questions.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, millions of children send cards and e-mails, telling Santa what they want for Christmas.

They also include a number of questions about Santa himself.

  • How long have you lived in the North Pole?
  • What is your favorite cookie?
  • How long does it take to deliver presents?

Arizona’s Family recently asked Santa to answer some questions from children who live in the Phoenix-metro area.

These are the questions that were asked.

Do you ever bring presents for dogs and cats?

Max

8-years old

Phoenix

How did you meet Mrs. Claus?

Sophia

12-years old

Peoria

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

Jackson

6-years old

Mesa

What do you do after Christmas?

Do you go on vacation?

Wren

7 years old

Tempe

Have you ever delivered the wrong presents?

Priya

9-years old

Scottsdale

Santa talks to Arizona's Family

