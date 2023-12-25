Santa Claus answers questions from Arizona children
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year, millions of children send cards and e-mails, telling Santa what they want for Christmas.
They also include a number of questions about Santa himself.
- How long have you lived in the North Pole?
- What is your favorite cookie?
- How long does it take to deliver presents?
Arizona’s Family recently asked Santa to answer some questions from children who live in the Phoenix-metro area.
These are the questions that were asked.
Do you ever bring presents for dogs and cats?
Max
8-years old
Phoenix
How did you meet Mrs. Claus?
Sophia
12-years old
Peoria
What is your favorite Christmas movie?
Jackson
6-years old
Mesa
What do you do after Christmas?
Do you go on vacation?
Wren
7 years old
Tempe
Have you ever delivered the wrong presents?
Priya
9-years old
Scottsdale
