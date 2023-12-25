Salvation Army volunteers help less fortunate with Christmas dinner in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of volunteers kept a holiday tradition alive that’s been around for decades and helped those less fortunate in Phoenix on Monday.

The Salvation Army provided more than 6,000 Christmas Day meals to people who needed them. Many of them came down to the Phoenix Convention Center to get their meals. Other meals were delivered to those people who couldn’t leave their houses.

The convention center was transformed into a massive dining hall where people listened to Christmas music while eating and could also get free haircuts. Families had fun playing games and enjoyed some hot chocolate. “We’re such a blessed nation and there are some in our nation that just aren’t doing well and so if we can bring them into the fold and give them a great Christmas, that’s our goal,” said Major Keith Bottjen with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army prepares for this day all year but really ramp up their efforts to put this incredible meal together in September. The charity has been doing this for more than 20 years. “It’s just been an amazing experience, great sponsors. People just come out and have a great time,” said Bottjen.

