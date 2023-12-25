Phoenix woman gifts special keepsake boxes this Christmas in honor of late father and grandfather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This Christmas, Jill Lewis wanted to give her loved ones a meaningful gift that would keep giving.

“Something from the heart,” she said. She came up with the idea to create keepsake boxes out of wood that had special meaning to her late father and grandfather. “There were only about four boards that were remaining of it. So, it was a really large tree originally,” she said.

She’s talking about a walnut tree at her grandparent’s house in South Dakota. The tree was cut down years ago and her dad and grandpa built many things out of it together. They bonded over a shared love of woodworking. Lewis’ mom found remnants of the tree when cleaning out her garage earlier this year. “If I looked at what my father thought was really important of his belongings, the wood would be it,” said Lewis.

Her dad died two years ago and her grandpa has been gone for about 20 years, but their memories live on. “It goes back to all the time and love and effort they put into all these other projects and to see something that people would remember them by once they’re gone. I mean, don’t we all want something to be remembered for?” she said.

John Gilchrist of Rockler Woodworking and Hardware worked with Lewis to turn her vision into reality. “It was a labor of love,” he said.

He chipped away at it on his days off little by little since May, fueled by Lewis’ story to build precious family heirlooms from the treasured wood. “It resonated with me. It struck a cord,” said Gilchrist.

In total, there are now six handmade boxes. “It’s like satin,” said Lewis while holding one of the boxes. She kept one for herself, plans to put some of her father’s ashes in another, and the rest were given as Christmas presents to family. “For anybody with loss the holidays are always hard. So, you try to find ways to compensate for that loss,” said Lewis.

This project has been healing for Lewis amid her grief and she hopes the touching tribute carries on her dad and grandpa’s legacies for generations to come. “And they’ll know that it was from their grandfather, their great-grandfather, and hopefully that it will last for millennia,” she said.

Lewis hopes her family keeps objects of love inside the boxes, like jewelry, letters, maybe concert or movie tickets from a special date, really anything meaningful to them.

Gilchrist said he felt a kinship to Lewis’ dad and grandpa because of their shared love of woodworking and appreciation for the craft. He said it was very meaningful for him to work on these boxes for her family.

