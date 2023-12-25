Man critically hurt after being shot by brother on Christmas in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after Glendale police say he was shot by his brother early Christmas morning.

Glendale Police responded to the QuikTrip gas station near 59th Avenue and Greenway Road around 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had walked into the store and was bleeding after he had reportedly gotten into a fight with his brother. Authorities believe that the brothers shot at each other during the fight. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. The other brother was found a short time later after family took that sibling to the hospital as well.

It’s unclear either any charges will be filed against either sibling. No other information was released.

