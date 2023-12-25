Christmas Day Forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Christmas Eve! After a very rainy Saturday morning, Sunday was sunnier as highs reached the mid-60s.

This evening will be chilly across the valley as lows will reach the mid to upper 40s. For Christmas, plan on seeing much more sun as highs reach the mid-60s. Perfect weather, so enjoy the day!

We are tracking high pressure making its way to the valley as the week starts, which means temperatures will begin to rise slightly. By the end of the week, we will be in the 70s. No rain is expected this week.

For the high country on Christmas, plan on sunny skies for Flagstaff, Pinetop and Sedona. The weather will be nice overall for the mountain areas of the state Monday.

