Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Christmas Day Forecast

For Christmas, plan on seeing much more sun as highs reach the mid-60s.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Christmas Eve! After a very rainy Saturday morning, Sunday was sunnier as highs reached the mid-60s.

This evening will be chilly across the valley as lows will reach the mid to upper 40s. For Christmas, plan on seeing much more sun as highs reach the mid-60s. Perfect weather, so enjoy the day!

We are tracking high pressure making its way to the valley as the week starts, which means temperatures will begin to rise slightly. By the end of the week, we will be in the 70s. No rain is expected this week.

For the high country on Christmas, plan on sunny skies for Flagstaff, Pinetop and Sedona. The weather will be nice overall for the mountain areas of the state Monday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible

Latest News

Christmas Day Forecast 2023
Christmas Day Forecast 2023
The clouds are on their way out.
Rain clears out ahead of Christmas for Arizona
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/24/23
Mostly clear skies this week in Phoenix metro
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9 p.m. Update for Saturday, 12/23/23
Expect more sun on Christmas Eve in Arizona