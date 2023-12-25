Child, woman critically hurt in Christmas Day crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and a young child are fighting for their lives after a crash in west Phoenix on Christmas Day.

Authorities were called out to a two-vehicle crash just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. When paramedics, arrived, they found a woman in her 30s and a minor with serious injuries. They were both rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other information has been released.

