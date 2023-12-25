Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3 dead in Phoenix murder-suicide; suspect ID’d as widower to fmr. Maricopa Co. attorney Allister Adel

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as the situation develops.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say the widower of former Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel killed two women before turning the gun on himself during a holiday party Christmas Eve.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. Both women were rushed to the hospital and later died from their injuries. They were later identified as 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini. Detectives say the suspect, identified as 47-year-old David De Nitto, was then found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Court records revealed that Adel and De Nitto lived at the home during her tenure as county attorney.

Police also confirmed that Cash and De Nitto were in a romantic relationship together but didn’t elaborate further. At this time, however, authorities haven’t specified the relationship between De Nitto and Domini. Homicide detectives believe that all three were at a holiday gathering at the home when an argument broke out which ended in shots being fired.

Adel died from health complications last year, months after she announced she was seeking treatment for anxiety and what she called “unhealthy coping behaviors, including an eating disorder and alcohol use.” While she faced harsh criticism in her field, including several calls to resign, she resisted for months. Ultimately, Adel stepped down in March 2022 and died one month later.

Arizona’s Family is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter
Police say all five children were in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex.
5 children killed in Bullhead City house fire as dad shopped for Christmas gifts, investigators say

Latest News

Edward Loper, 36, was booked in to jail on second-degree murder charges.
Man stabbed to death near downtown Phoenix; suspect arrested
Actors Corey Hawkins talks about his choreography and Colman Domingo shares a little something...
The Buzz: More from the cast of 'The Color Purple'
Director of "The Boys on the Boat," George Clooney, recalls helping someone out with $20 and...
The Buzz: 'The Boys on the Boat' director George Clooney's life changing $20
Traveling to Europe for the winter isn't just a great deal — it can arguably be a better...
Now Boarding: Europe is great to visit during winter because it's less crowded