100 people gather for Christmas Eve vigil calling for ceasefire in Middle East

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Israel-Hamas war is overshadowing Christmas in the Middle East. Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, canceled its Christmas celebrations.

Pope Francis is one of many around the world praying for peace. That sentiment is also shared right here in the Valley. Songs, poems, candles, and prayers united about 100 people at Hance Park during a somber holiday vigil.

“How can we truly celebrate Christmas and the birth of the ‘Prince of Peace’ in Bethlehem when the people of his home place are bearing this catastrophe of death and injustice,” said Kai Newkirk. He helped organize the event as part of the Arizona Interfaith Vigil Coalition for Permanent Ceasefire.

It’s a cause that brought together people from different faiths, races, and backgrounds and all pleading for an end to the Israel-Hamas War.

“When we see that we have a common ground, that we want peace, that we want justice, that we want dignity, that we want security for Palestinians and Israelis alike, then we can come together to know that our power is in unity to seek a ceasefire,” said Newkirk.

Arizona State Representative Athena Salman is a Palestinian-American and mother. Many families, including hers, attended the gathering with their children.

“The thing that connects us and brings us all together is our shared humanity. That is the piece that we cannot forget. That is the piece that will ultimately bring justice for both Palestinians and Israelis,” she said.

The group is having a hard time celebrating a joyous Christmas season amid the conflict and is imploring those in power to end the war.

“That’s what we want most Christmas is a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel and Palestine,” said Newkirk.

The coalition said they plan to host many more events similar to Sunday’s vigil and they said they will not stop until the violence ends.

This vigil comes after Israeli forces continue to intensify its ground operation in Gaza. President Joe Biden is also facing some criticism this weekend, after admitting he did not ask for a ceasefire when meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.

President Biden said he did emphasize the need to protect civilians in Gaza, as the death toll in the war rises to more than 20,000 Palestinians. Meanwhile, Netanyahu reaffirmed his steadfast commitment for complete victory.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.