Shooting in Glendale sends boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in Glendale on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. to a neighborhood near 54th Avenue and Orangewood Avenue, which is just north of Glendale Avenue. When they got there, they found the boy who had been shot but no suspects. He was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

