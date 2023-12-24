Pima County deputy released from hospital after shooting days prior

CASA ADOBES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 NEWS) — One Pima County sheriff’s deputy got out of the hospital Saturday after he was shot multiple times in the leg a couple of days earlier in Casa Adobes. There is no word yet on the other deputy who was shot in the back.

On Thursday, the two deputies were called around 7:20 p.m. to a house near Shannon and Overton roads on reports of domestic violence. While deputies were at the house, they got into a shoot-out with a man. Authorities say the two deputies and the man were shot and taken to a hospital. A Gold Ranch firefighter told Arizona’s Family sibling station in Tucson, 13 News, that the suspect was hit in the leg, one deputy was hit in the back and the other suffered multiple shots to a leg.

The criminal investigation into the suspect is being handled by the Tucson Police Department, while the PCSD is investigating to see if the deputies followed their department’s policies.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.