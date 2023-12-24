Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pima County deputy released from hospital after shooting days prior

One Pima County sheriff's deputy is out of the hospital after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Casa Adobe, near Tucson.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA ADOBES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 NEWS) — One Pima County sheriff’s deputy got out of the hospital Saturday after he was shot multiple times in the leg a couple of days earlier in Casa Adobes. There is no word yet on the other deputy who was shot in the back.

On Thursday, the two deputies were called around 7:20 p.m. to a house near Shannon and Overton roads on reports of domestic violence. While deputies were at the house, they got into a shoot-out with a man. Authorities say the two deputies and the man were shot and taken to a hospital. A Gold Ranch firefighter told Arizona’s Family sibling station in Tucson, 13 News, that the suspect was hit in the leg, one deputy was hit in the back and the other suffered multiple shots to a leg.

The criminal investigation into the suspect is being handled by the Tucson Police Department, while the PCSD is investigating to see if the deputies followed their department’s policies.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible

Latest News

The FAA issued a ground stop for flights going into Phoenix Sunday morning, Dec. 24, 2023.
Ground stop issued for flights into Phoenix Sky Harbor due to fog
The FAA issued a ground stop for arriving flights into Phoenix Sunday morning due to low...
Dense fog in Phoenix delays flights coming into Sky Harbor
One Pima County sheriff's deputy is out of the hospital after being shot while responding to a...
Pima County sheriff's deputy out of hospital after being shot
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 12/24/23
Mostly clear skies this week in Phoenix metro