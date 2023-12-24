Your Life
Man stabbed to death near downtown Phoenix; suspect arrested

Edward Loper, 36, was booked in to jail on second-degree murder charges.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Friday night after police say he was stabbed near downtown Phoenix. They have since made an arrest.

Officers were called around 7:15 p.m. to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street, where they found 32-year-old Kyle Richardson. He was taken, in critical condition, to a nearby hospital where he died. Police were able to identify 36-year-old Edward Loper as a suspect. While investigating the scene, officers spotted Loper walking nearby.

There’s no information yet on what led to the stabbing. Loper was booked into jail Sunday on second-degree murder.

