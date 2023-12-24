Your Life
Ground stop issued for flights into Phoenix Sky Harbor due to fog

The FAA issued a ground stop for arriving flights into Phoenix Sunday morning due to low visibility.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Flights into Phoenix Sky Harbor have been stopped Sunday morning due to dense fog. The Federal Aviation Administration declared a ground stop around 7:50 a.m. for planned arrivals to Sky Harbor from Southern California.

The FAA estimates lifting the ground stop around 10:15 a.m. but says there’s a 30% to 60% chance the ground stop will be extended. As of 9:15 a.m., more than 100 flights are either delayed or canceled as a result of the weather conditions and other factors.

The agency may lift and issue ground stops for flights into Phoenix throughout the morning, depending on the density of the fog.

